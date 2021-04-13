GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Update

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, an increase of 307.3% from the March 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GulfSlope Energy stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 307,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. GulfSlope Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

