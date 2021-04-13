GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,300,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on GX Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.