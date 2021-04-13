Hall Private Wealth Advisors Invests $9.25 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 69,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,000. Apple makes up about 7.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

