Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halliburton Company shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Field Services industry in the past year (+168.4% vs.+58.6%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Despite pressure on North American profitability, rebounding activity and the company’s ability to cut costs led to bottom-line outperformance in the last few quarters. Further, Halliburton's strong free cash flow even in a year as tough as 2020 indicates its financial strength. The company’s healthy relationship with national oil companies and digitization efforts also bode well. In particular, the successful and expanded use of digital technologies has helped Halliburton to enhance performance and lower operational risk – especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, Halliburton is viewed a preferred oilfield services major to own now.”

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

