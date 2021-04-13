Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Raised to C$2.15

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$1.75 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.16 million and a PE ratio of 250.00.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

