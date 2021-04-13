Hansa Trust Plc (HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on May 28th

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HAN opened at GBX 203.94 ($2.66) on Tuesday. Hansa Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £244.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Hansa Trust alerts:

About Hansa Trust

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.