Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 574 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.34. 362,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $414.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

