Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.62. 48,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,962,339. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.15 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

