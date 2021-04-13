Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.43 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.51. 8,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.13 and a 200-day moving average of $368.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.56 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

