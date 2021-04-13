Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.30. 26,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,369. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $272.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

