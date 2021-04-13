Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,598.75. 5,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,959.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,533.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,544.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $517.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.