Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,290. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harbour Energy (HBRIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.