Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Friday.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDIUF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.