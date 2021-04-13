HC Wainwright Cuts Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Price Target to $5.00

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 362.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

