Head to Head Review: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Citizens Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $77.63 million 2.69 $8.01 million $1.16 22.60 Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 2.42 $1.79 billion $3.84 11.96

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 20.79% 16.81% 1.43% Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Western Financial and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citizens Financial Group 1 4 10 0 2.60

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.72%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus price target of $44.96, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats First Western Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 15 profit centers, including 11 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 8 locations in Colorado, and 1 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 130 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

