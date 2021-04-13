HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,234,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 59,030 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.