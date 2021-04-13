Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 39,800 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

