Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1,111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

UCBI stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

