Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.68 Million in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MHO opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

