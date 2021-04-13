Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Encore Wire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 222,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,268 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $7,289,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $6,349,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $73.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

