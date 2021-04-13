Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $518,116 over the last three months.

Shares of TRIL opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIL. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

