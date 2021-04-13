Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

GLW stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 225.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

