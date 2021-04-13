Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Herc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRI. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

