Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 587,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.