Hegic Price Reaches $0.23 (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $98.02 million and $3.52 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00057862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00632107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.