Hemington Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $378.38 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.