Hemington Wealth Management Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.