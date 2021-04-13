Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.