Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

