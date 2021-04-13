Hexavest Inc. Acquires 689 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1,129.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.