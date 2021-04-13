Hexavest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 74,205 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,223,000.

EWN opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

