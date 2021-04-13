Hexavest Inc. Buys 27,268 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4,709.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $7,559,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,619,197.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.68.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

