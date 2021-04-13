Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

