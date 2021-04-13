Hexavest Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 89,346 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $77,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

