Hexavest Inc. Has $173,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,306 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

