Hexavest Inc. Purchases 4,508 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5,065.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $2,322,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

