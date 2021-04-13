Hexavest Inc. Sells 3,591 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 2,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

