Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Hexcel worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

