Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 1,437 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

