Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $218.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.06 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.42.

