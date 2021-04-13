Highland Private Wealth Management Has $607,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $152.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

