Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

