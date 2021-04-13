Highland Private Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

VO stock opened at $227.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $228.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

