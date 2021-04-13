HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 373 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.