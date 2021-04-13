HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 115 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $424.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.27 and a 200 day moving average of $352.62. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.23 and a 52-week high of $426.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.08.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

