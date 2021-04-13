HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Dollar General by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 222,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,145,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG stock opened at $209.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.36 and its 200 day moving average is $206.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

