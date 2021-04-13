HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 1,292.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $29,061.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,149.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,494 shares of company stock worth $233,009. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMNF opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

