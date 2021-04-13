HMS Capital Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of INTC opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

