Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 4,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

