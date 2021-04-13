Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE HMLP opened at $14.81 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $492.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

